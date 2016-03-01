UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
March 1 Modelleria Brambilla SpA :
* Gets order for over 500,000 euros ($543,450.00) from BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke AG)
* Order expected to be delivered in H1 2016
* To produce set of equipment for the casting of a BMW 4-cylinder gasoline engine crankcase Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)