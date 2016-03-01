March 1 Q-free ASA :

* Q-Free Thailand has received orders from Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM) for delivery of tolling systems at a value of 22 million Norwegian crowns ($2.54 million)

* The new systems will be delivered within the end of the third quarter 2016

* The orders include an extension of an existing Service and Maintenance contract for one year ($1 = 8.6591 Norwegian crowns)