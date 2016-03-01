UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
March 1 Glencore Plc
* 2016 forecast annualised free cash flow >$3bn and EBITDA of $8.1bn at spot prices
* CEO says if assets are not providing sufficient returns, will cut production
* Targeting upgrade to strong BBB/Baa rating in the medium term
* Sees 2016 copper costs of 104 cents per pound, zinc costs of 27 cents per pound, coal costs of of $39 per tonne at spot prices
* "We will not be selling more than 50 percent of Ag business" - CEO Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)