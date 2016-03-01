UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
March 1 Hovding Sverige publ AB :
* Signs framework agreements with team sportia and intersport
* Launch of Hovding to the retail chains will take place in March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)