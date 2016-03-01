BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
March 1 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Acquires 143 apartments in Hamburg
* Price is 25 million euros ($27.19 million), 3,200 euros per square meter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing