Saudi minister of finance says local debt expected to be start again Q2 or Q3
May 20 The Saudi Arabian government is expected to re-issue local debt this quarter or next, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Saturday.
March 1 Moody's:
* Moody's assigns AAA to Indiana Finance Authority, state revolving fund bonds, series 2016 A&B; outlook stable
* Stable outlook reflects expectation that weighted average credit quality of loan pool will remain sound Source text - bit.ly/1QpzZlk
May 20 The Saudi Arabian government is expected to re-issue local debt this quarter or next, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Saturday.
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.