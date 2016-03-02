March 2 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc :
* Says has completed refinancing of its main debt
facilities by entering into a new facility with a syndicate of
20 banks
* Says new facility has three tranches - a three-year 650
mln stg term loan, a five-year 650 mln stg term loan and a
five-year 400 mln stg revolving credit facility
* Says interest cover covenant of more than 3.0x remains
unchanged, while net debt to EBITDA covenant is increased to
less than 3.75x for first two years, reducing to less than 3.5x
thereafter
* Says syndication process was oversubscribed and banks
were therefore duly scaled back
* Says no capital repayments are required to be made until
2019 under terms of facility.
