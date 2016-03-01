March 1 Europris ASA :

* NC Europris Holding B.V. contemplates the sale of up to 20,000,000 shares in Europris ASA representing 11.98 pct of the share capital and voting rights in Europris

* As of March 1, Nordic Capital owns 74,619,558 shares in Europris, representing 44.69 pct of the share capital and voting rights in Europris based on a total number of outstanding shares of 166,968,888 shares Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)