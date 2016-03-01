UPDATE 6-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
March 1 Federal Aviation Administration:
* Adopting new airworthiness directive for all Boeing model 737-600, -700, -700c, -800, -900, and -900er series airplanes
* Also adopting new airworthiness directive for Boeing model 757 airplanes, model 767 airplanes, and model 777 airplanes
* AD results from fuel system reviews conducted by the manufacturer Boeing co
* The new airworthiness directive is effective April 5, 2016 Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.