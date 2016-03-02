March 2 Fagron Nv :
* Negotiations with investors in Fagron concluded
successfully
* Capital increase by means of a private capital increase
followed by a public capital increase for a total amount of 220
million euros ($238.96 million)
* Successful conclusion of its negotiations with a
cornerstone investor and five individual investors regarding a
private capital increase combined with a public capital increase
* Capital increase will consist of two tranches
* First tranche for an amount of up to approximately 131
million euros
* The second tranche of the capital increase will be
effected by means of a public capital increase, through a rights
issue, for an amount equal to the difference between 220 million
euros and the amount of the first tranche of the capital
increase
