March 2 Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa :
* Says Anheuser-Busch InBev enters into agreement to sell
SABMiller's interest in China Resources Snow Breweries
* Says has entered into an agreement to sell SABMiller Plc's
49% interest in China Resources Snow Breweries Ltd to China
Resources Beer which currently owns 51 pct of CR Snow
* Says agreement values SABMiller's 49 pct stake in CR Snow
at 1.6 billion usd
* Says transaction has been approved by board of CRB as well
as by its majority shareholder and thus no extraordinary general
meeting will be required for approval
* Says upon completion of transaction, CR Snow will become a
direct wholly-owned subsidiary of CRB.
* Says CRB's acquisition of SABMiller's stake in CR Snow is
expected to close in conjunction with AB InBev's acquisition of
SABMiller
