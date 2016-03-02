March 2 Marine Harvest Asa says:
* Says John Fredriksen's investment vehicle Geveran Trading
co. Ltd completes sale of 37.8 million shares in Marine Harvest
at a price of NOK 117 per share
* Shares in Marine Harvest closed at NOK 126.0 on Tuesday
* Following placement, Geveran owns 79,551,603 shares in
marine harvest, representing 17.67% of share capital and voting
rights in company
* Geveran is committed to the future long term development
of Marine Harvest
* Morgan Stanley acted as sole bookrunner (the "Sole
Bookrunner") and Carnegie Investment Bank acted as co- lead
manager in connection with the Placement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)