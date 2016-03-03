BRIEF-Staples says Q1 same store sales fell 3 percent
* Total company sales for Q1 of 2017 were $4.1 billion, a decrease of five percent
March 3 BoConcept Holding A/S :
* Q3 revenue 289.4 million Danish crowns ($42.14 million), up by 4.4 pct on last year
* Q3 EBIT 32.3 million crowns versus 6.5 million year ago
* Makes upward adjustment of forecast for 2015/2016 financial year
* Expects 2015/2016 EBIT% in region of 9 pct (previously: 7-8 pct)
* Expects 2015/2016 revenue growth at about 8 pct (previously: about 7-8 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8678 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher customer traffic and more average spending at its stores amid a strong housing market.