March 2 African Bank Ltd :

* African Bank restructuring: Comprehensive results announcement of exchange offer process

* Curator is pleased to announce that proposed restructuring of co has received support of creditors

* Percentage of existing senior debt instruments holders who elected to make exchange offer is 95.40 pct of eligible creditors by value

* More than 75 pct by value of existing subordinated debt instruments have elected to make an exchange offer to African Bank

* More than 50 percent by value of existing senior debt instruments have elected to make an exchange offer 

* Percentage of those holding existing subordinated debt instruments who elected to make an exchange offer is 99.99% of eligible creditors by value