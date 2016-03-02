March 2 African Bank Ltd :
* African Bank restructuring: Comprehensive results
announcement of exchange offer process
* Curator is pleased to announce that proposed
restructuring of co has received support of creditors
* Percentage of existing senior debt instruments holders
who elected to make exchange offer is 95.40 pct of eligible
creditors by value
* More than 75 pct by value of existing subordinated debt
instruments have elected to make an exchange offer to African
Bank
* More than 50 percent by value of existing senior debt
instruments have elected to make an exchange offer
* Percentage of those holding existing subordinated debt
instruments who elected to make an exchange offer is 99.99% of
eligible creditors by value
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)