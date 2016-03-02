March 2 Santam Ltd
* Final dividend of 528 cents per share, up 10 pct
* FY gross written premium growth of 8 pct, excluding impact
of cell insurance business, was lower than 12 pct achieved in
corresponding period in 2014
* Solvency ratio of 48.1 pct at 31 December 2015 exceeded
our targeted solvency range of 35 pct to 45 pct
* FY headline earnings per share 1 844 cents versus 1 446
cents year ago
* FY diluted headline earnings per share 1 822 cents versus
1 435 cents year ago
* FY revenue 25.75 billion rand versus 23.44 billion rand
year ago
