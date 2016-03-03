March 3 Autoneum Holding AG :

* FY EBITDA increased by 21.5 million Swiss francs ($21.56 million) to 223.0 million francs before non-recurring expenses in relation to the payment of 31.5 million francs to the German Federal Cartel Office

* FY net profit 68.7 million francs versus 102.8 million francs year ago

* 2015 operating margin should be exceeded in 2016

* Proposes an unchanged dividend of 4.50 francs per share

* Expects to increase net sales in local currencies in 2016 in line with mid-term targets by 4 percent to 5 pct Source text - bit.ly/1TRYjlF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9971 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)