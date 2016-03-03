BRIEF-Digia appoints Kristiina Simola new CFO
* REG-DIGIA RENEWS ITS OPERATING MODEL: CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT AND ORGANISATION
March 3 JCDecaux :
* FY net income group share, before impairment charge, of 241.4 million euros, up +12.0 pct
* FY adjusted operating margin of 695.2 million euros, up +10.3 pct
* FY adjusted revenue up +14.0 pct to 3,207.6 million euros, adjusted organic revenue up +4.2 pct
* FY adjusted EBIT, before impairment charge, of 371.4 million euros, up +10.9%
* +12.0% increase in dividend per share proposed for year 2015, to 0.56 euros per share
* Expected organic revenue growth rate at around 9 pct in Q1 2016
* "We continue strong growth momentum of Q4 2015 across all segments and regions with an expected organic revenue growth rate at around 9 pct in Q1 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REG-DIGIA RENEWS ITS OPERATING MODEL: CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT AND ORGANISATION
SINGAPORE, May 16 The WannaCry malware that spread to more than 100 countries in a few hours is throwing up several surprises for cybersecurity researchers, including how it gained its initial foothold, how it spread so fast and why the hackers are not making much money from it.