BRIEF-Staples says Q1 same store sales fell 3 percent
* Total company sales for Q1 of 2017 were $4.1 billion, a decrease of five percent
March 3 Coca-cola Icecek AS
* FY 2015 net profit of 117.2 million lira ($40.05 million) versus 315.4 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 revenue of 6.72 billion lira versus 5.99 billion lira year ago
* In 2016 expects Turkey volume to grow at low single digits, international operations' volume to grow at low-mid single digits
* Sees consolidated volume to grow at low-mid single digits in 2016
* In 2016 expects net sales revenue growth to be ahead of volume growth while expects flat EBITDA margin, compared to 2015
May 16 Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher customer traffic and more average spending at its stores amid a strong housing market.