BRIEF-Merlin Group April prelim revenue down 7 pct from March 2017
* REPORTED ON MONDAY APRIL PRELIM REVENUE OF 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 7 PCT FROM MARCH 2017
March 3 At & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG :
* Is moving up to Austrian lead index ATX (Austrian Traded Index) according to a decision adopted on 2 March 2016 by ATX committee
* Admission of AT&S share to ATX will become effective on 21 March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY APRIL PRELIM REVENUE OF 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 7 PCT FROM MARCH 2017
* Shoal Games Ltd - total revenue for quarter ended March 31, 2017, decreased to $33,259 from revenue of $37,783, in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: