BRIEF-Mittel to issue bonds due 2023 for up to EUR 175 mln
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT BOARD APPROVED TO ISSUE A 2017 - 2023 BOND FOR 99 MILLION EUROS WHICH CAN BE INCREASED TO 124 MILLION EUROS
March 3 Admiral Group Plc
* group profit before tax up 6 percent to £377 million
* full year dividend 114.4 p/share
* it will be 2017 before we know fully what our solvency ii capital requirement will be
* Fy group combined ratio 85.6% (2014: 86.5%).
* investment and interest income in 2015 was £32.6 million, an increase of £17.2 million on 2014 (£15.4 million)
* final dividend represents normal dividend of 33.6 pence per share and a special dividend of 29.8 pence per share
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 542,456 ZLOTYS VERSUS 61,108 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO