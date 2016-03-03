BRIEF-Mittel to issue bonds due 2023 for up to EUR 175 mln
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT BOARD APPROVED TO ISSUE A 2017 - 2023 BOND FOR 99 MILLION EUROS WHICH CAN BE INCREASED TO 124 MILLION EUROS
March 3 Arrow Global Group Plc
* Total revenue up 49.5 pct to £165.5 million (2014: £110.7 million), driven by core collections up 47.1 pct to £218.5 million (2014: £148.5 million),
* Profit before tax up 62.8 pct to £39.3 million (2014: £24.1million)
* Adjusted EBITDA was up 51.5 pct to £153.1 million, net underlying income was up 19.6 pct to £35.4 million and we delivered a strong roe of 26.5 pct
* Proposing a 39.4 pct increase in full-year dividend to 7.1p, representing a 35 pct pay-out ratio
* Final dividend of 5.4p proposed bringing total dividends for 2015 to 7.1p per share; a 35 pct pay-out and an increase of 39.4 pct over 2014
* Underlying basic and diluted earnings per share (eps) 1 of £0.20 (2014: £0.17) delivering underlying return on equity (roe) 1 of 26.5 pct (2014: 26.1 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT BOARD APPROVED TO ISSUE A 2017 - 2023 BOND FOR 99 MILLION EUROS WHICH CAN BE INCREASED TO 124 MILLION EUROS
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 542,456 ZLOTYS VERSUS 61,108 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO