BRIEF-Staples says Q1 same store sales fell 3 percent
* Total company sales for Q1 of 2017 were $4.1 billion, a decrease of five percent
March 3 Kolomna Locomotive Works :
* FY 2015 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 13.41 billion roubles ($182.57 million) versus 16.72 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net profit to RAS of 513.5 million roubles versus 1.05 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1TS2Q7J
Further company coverage: ($1 = 73.4500 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher customer traffic and more average spending at its stores amid a strong housing market.