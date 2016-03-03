BRIEF-Merlin Group April prelim revenue down 7 pct from March 2017
* REPORTED ON MONDAY APRIL PRELIM REVENUE OF 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 7 PCT FROM MARCH 2017
March 3 UBM Plc
* Reg-Ubm plc: Update on the proposed sale of PR Newswire to Cision
* Has received a request for additional information and documentary material from DoJ relating to certain PRN products which account for a very small portion of PRN's global revenues
* Form of request from DoJ, often referred to as a "second request"
* UBM and Cision will cooperate fully with DoJ in responding to "second request"
* Effect of "second request" is to extend waiting period imposed by HSR process until 30 days after UBM and Cision have substantially complied with "second request"
* UBM expects that completion will be after end of Q1 2016
* UBM and Cision will cooperate fully with DoJ in responding to "second request" and will continue to work cooperatively with DoJ
* Shoal Games Ltd - total revenue for quarter ended March 31, 2017, decreased to $33,259 from revenue of $37,783, in Q4 of 2016