BRIEF-Merlin Group April prelim revenue down 7 pct from March 2017
* REPORTED ON MONDAY APRIL PRELIM REVENUE OF 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 7 PCT FROM MARCH 2017
March 3 Soprano Oyj :
* Q4 revenue from continuing operations 5.9 million euros ($6.4 million) versus 7.9 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit continuing operations 493,000 euros versus 511,000 euros year ago
* Sees 2016 revenue from continuing operation to fall slightly
* Proposes no dividend for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY APRIL PRELIM REVENUE OF 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 7 PCT FROM MARCH 2017
* Shoal Games Ltd - total revenue for quarter ended March 31, 2017, decreased to $33,259 from revenue of $37,783, in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: