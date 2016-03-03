BRIEF-Staples says Q1 same store sales fell 3 percent
* Total company sales for Q1 of 2017 were $4.1 billion, a decrease of five percent
March 3 Pandora :
* Says will change financial reporting structure
* Says purpose of new reporting structure is to offer a more transparent, balanced and relevant financial reporting
* Says new financial reporting will have a more symmetric structure
* Says change of financial reporting structure will have no impact on Pandora's outlook for 2016, as latest communicated to the market in connection with the 2015 annual report on 9 February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
May 16 Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher customer traffic and more average spending at its stores amid a strong housing market.