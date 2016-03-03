BRIEF-Mittel to issue bonds due 2023 for up to EUR 175 mln
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT BOARD APPROVED TO ISSUE A 2017 - 2023 BOND FOR 99 MILLION EUROS WHICH CAN BE INCREASED TO 124 MILLION EUROS
March 3 Schroders Plc
* Says michael dobson, chief executive since 2001, will step down from CEO role to become non-executive chairman, effective 4 april 2016.
* dobson will be succeeded by head of investment peter harrison as CEO, on 4 april 2016.
* andrew beeson, who has been chairman for last four years and a member of board since 2004, will retire from board on 4 april 2016.
* massimo tosato, executive vice chairman and global head of distribution, will retire as a director of company and leave firm on 31 december 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 542,456 ZLOTYS VERSUS 61,108 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO