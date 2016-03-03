BRIEF-Staples says Q1 same store sales fell 3 percent
* Total company sales for Q1 of 2017 were $4.1 billion, a decrease of five percent
March 3 Travis Perkins Plc
* Revenue 5,942 million stg versus 5,581 million stg, up 6.5%
* Adjusted operating profit 413 million stg versus 384 million stg, up 7.6%
* Adjusted profit before taxation 382 million stg versus 362 million stg, up 5.5%
* Dividend per share 44.0p versus 38.0p, up 15.8%
* Has seen good growth in RMI sales for the group in January and February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
May 16 Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher customer traffic and more average spending at its stores amid a strong housing market.