BRIEF-Mittel to issue bonds due 2023 for up to EUR 175 mln
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT BOARD APPROVED TO ISSUE A 2017 - 2023 BOND FOR 99 MILLION EUROS WHICH CAN BE INCREASED TO 124 MILLION EUROS
March 3 Financial Conduct Authority
* Fca on long standing customers in life insurance
* fca statement on fair treatment of long-standing customers in life insurance sector
* total of eleven firms were included in thematic review
* found a mixed picture with most of eleven firms demonstrating good practice in one or more areas and poor practice in other areas
* found that even where customers are aware of these charges, impact these charges can have on returns customers receive can be significant and they may present barriers to customers shopping around
* will convene an industry-wide discussion with a view to industry reaching a voluntary solution to capping or removing exit and/or paid-up charges on investments of type that were subject of this thematic review Source text for Eikon:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT BOARD APPROVED TO ISSUE A 2017 - 2023 BOND FOR 99 MILLION EUROS WHICH CAN BE INCREASED TO 124 MILLION EUROS
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 542,456 ZLOTYS VERSUS 61,108 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO