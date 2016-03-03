BRIEF-Merlin Group April prelim revenue down 7 pct from March 2017
* REPORTED ON MONDAY APRIL PRELIM REVENUE OF 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 7 PCT FROM MARCH 2017
March 3 Grupo Ezentis SA :
* Says its unit Ezentis Peru SAC wins 3-year contract in Peru for a total estimated value of $41.6 million, equivalent to about 38.4 million euros
* Says contract from Edelnor SAA is for maintenance of electricity network in Lima
* Shoal Games Ltd - total revenue for quarter ended March 31, 2017, decreased to $33,259 from revenue of $37,783, in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: