March 3 Azimut Holding SpA :

* Signed agreement to acquire entire capital of Wealthwise via its Australian subsidiary, AZ Next Generation Advisory Pty Ltd

* The agreement includes share swap of 49 percent of Wealthwise's equity for AZ Next Generation Advisory shares and buy back of these shares over next ten years

* The remaining 51 percent stake will be paid to founding partners in cash over a period of two years