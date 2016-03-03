BRIEF-Milkiland Q1 net result turns to profit of 1.1 mln euros
* Reported on Monday that its Q1 revenue was 37.1 million euros versus 36.5 million euros a year ago
March 3 Petros Petropoulos SA :
* Says will propose at AGM FY 2015 EUR 0.1 cash return Source text: bit.ly/21Fu9H2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reported on Monday that its Q1 revenue was 37.1 million euros versus 36.5 million euros a year ago
* Last date before book closure June 3 with book closure period from June 5 to June 9