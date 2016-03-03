BRIEF-PZ Cormay Q1 net result turns to loss of 824,000 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 20.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 21.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 3 Navamedic ASA :
* Navamedic expands cooperation with Pohl-Boskamp
* Agreement is for distribution of Nitrolingual Pumpspray in the Nordic markets
* Annual sales of Nitrolingual in Nordic markets are expected to be around 8 million Norwegian crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 20.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 21.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 loss before tax of 3.4 million naira versus loss of 58.1 million naira year ago