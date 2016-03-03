BRIEF-Milkiland Q1 net result turns to profit of 1.1 mln euros
* Reported on Monday that its Q1 revenue was 37.1 million euros versus 36.5 million euros a year ago
March 3 Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):
* Istanbul Stock Exchange warns Tukas (55 pct in FY financial statement) and Viking Kagit (63 pct in FY financial statement) to resolve their capital losses Source text for Eikon:, Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Last date before book closure June 3 with book closure period from June 5 to June 9