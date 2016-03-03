BRIEF-Vonovia CFO says div for 2017 likely at least 1.30 eur/shr
* CEO says expansion outside germany is not in our strategic focus
March 3 Balwin Properties Ltd :
* Sees FY HEPS up 47 pct - 55 pct, between 115 - 121 cents per share
* Remains committed to its target dividend payout ratio as outlined in the pls Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* CEO says expansion outside germany is not in our strategic focus
* Updates weigh on BTG, CYBG, easyJet (Adds detail and quote, updates prices)