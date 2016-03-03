March 3 Petroceltic International Plc :
* Response to Worldview offer
* Has considered announcement made on 26 February 2016 by
Sunny Hill of its firm intention to make an all cash offer for
Petroceltic
* Under terms of offer, Petroceltic shareholders would be
entitled to receive 3 pence in cash for each petroceltic share
* Offer values entire issued and to be issued share capital
of petroceltic at approximately £6.42 million
* Lenders have indicated their willingness to consider
further waivers as may be required to continue strategic review
process
* Board, which has been advised by Davy, has considered
offer and has consulted with a number of stakeholders, including
company's lenders
* However, there is no certainty that company will be able
to secure further funding from its lenders or from other
potential providers of capital
* Board believes that offer undervalues company on
assumption of its having appropriate long term funding in place
* Terms and conditions of offer, combined with co's current
financial circumstances, create significant uncertainty
regarding ability for offer to be completed
* Should company be unable to secure further funding on
acceptable terms, it may be unable to continue strategic review
process
* Not possible to give a firm recommendation to all
Petroceltic shareholders at this time to either accept or reject
offer once made
