BRIEF-Agromep Q1 net profit increases to 234,299 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 7.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 3 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes agreement with Africa Television Network, a company based in Mauritius, for license of animated programs of its library and their broadcasting in Africa
* License shall have three year duration and grants broadcasting rights on TV and new media, without any exclusivity for the licensee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 6th series bonds to 2,769 won/share from 2,832 won/share