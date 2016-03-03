BRIEF-Devoran Q1 net result swings to profit of 131,100 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 101,400 ZLOTYS VERSUS 0 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 3 Gino Rossi SA :
* Feb. 2016 revenue 18.5 million zlotys ($4.6 million), up 2.1 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9832 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 101,400 ZLOTYS VERSUS 0 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says it sold all shares of Shanghai-based unit to an investment company located in Hong Kong, on May 16