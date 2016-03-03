BRIEF-Dongkook Ind lowers conversion price of 6th series bonds to 2,769 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 6th series bonds to 2,769 won/share from 2,832 won/share
March 3 Astir Palace Vouliagmeni SA :
* Not to pay FY 2015 dividend Source text: bit.ly/1LWMCSV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 6th series bonds to 2,769 won/share from 2,832 won/share
* Company recorded total revenue of S$4.37 million for financial period ended 31 march 2017