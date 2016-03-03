BRIEF-Dongkook Ind lowers conversion price of 6th series bonds to 2,769 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 6th series bonds to 2,769 won/share from 2,832 won/share
March 3 Petros Petropoulos SA :
* FY 2015 turnover 80.2 million euros ($87.61 million) versus 66.4 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 net profit 600,000 euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA 5.3 million euros versus 4.0 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1UBzTfJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 6th series bonds to 2,769 won/share from 2,832 won/share
* Company recorded total revenue of S$4.37 million for financial period ended 31 march 2017