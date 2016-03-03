BRIEF-Fine Semitech signs contract worth 3.21 bln won
* Says it signed 3.21 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, to provide semiconductor equipment
March 3 Velto Cars SA :
* Registered company's capital increase to 23.7 million zlotys ($6.0 million) from 14.2 million zlotys through 95.6 million series E share issue Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9668 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE MERGER PLAN FOR INCORPORATION OF THE WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY SUD ENGINEERING WAS FILED