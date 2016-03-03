March 3 Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* New long-term organ damage analysis published for GSK's Benlysta (belimumab)

* Results of two pooled, open-label, continuation studies, showed for primary endpoint, 85.1% patients had no change in organ damage, mean change in sdi from baseline was 0.2 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)