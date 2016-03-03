BRIEF-Getting positive result in 2017 will be very difficult - GNB's CEO
* RECEIVING A POSITIVE RESULTS IN 2017 WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT, BUT WE DO NOT GIVE UP - ARTUR KLIMCZAK, CEO, SAID AT PRESS CONFERENCE ON TUESDAY
March 3 Arti Yatirim Holding :
* Transfers 8.83 percent of Altinyag Kombinalari to Karsusan Karadeniz for 12.8 million lira ($4.39 million) on account Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9141 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABIDJAN, May 16 Ivory Coast's banking association on Tuesday lifted an order issued a day earlier for banks to remain closed, a senior association official told Reuters, as a nationwide army mutiny appeared to ease.