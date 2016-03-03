March 3 Larq SA :

* Its unit, Synergic Sp. z o.o., signs 428,000 zloty ($107,800) contract with a media house on Feb 23 for advertising campaign which will be run between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31

* Since Sept. 9 the company along with its units has signed agreements with this media house for 1.6 million zlotys gross Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9701 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)