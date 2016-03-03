March 3 (Reuters) -

* Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB says:

* Consolidated q3 net sales amounted to SEK 6.043 mln compared to SEK 0.482 mln in q3 previous year.

* Says q3 operating loss was SEK 23.25 mln compared to a loss of SEK 25.48 in q3 previous year.

* Loss per share was SEK 0.24 compared to a loss of SEK 0.30 in q3 previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)