* French discount grocery banner Leader Price to roll out Pricer's Electronic Shelf Solution

* Together with its partner Toshiba Tec, Pricer has been selected to rollout its electronic shelf-edge solution in 63 of Leader Price's supermarkets around France

* This is a new customer win to Pricer

* The value of the order is around 11 MSEK and the roll-out will be completed during 2016