UPDATE 3-Homes of Indian ex-finance minister, son searched in criminal probe
* Homes of Chidambaram, son, raided over investment approvals
March 3 Pricer Ab
* French discount grocery banner Leader Price to roll out Pricer's Electronic Shelf Solution
* Together with its partner Toshiba Tec, Pricer has been selected to rollout its electronic shelf-edge solution in 63 of Leader Price's supermarkets around France
* This is a new customer win to Pricer
* The value of the order is around 11 MSEK and the roll-out will be completed during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Homes of Chidambaram, son, raided over investment approvals
* Says it signed 3.21 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, to provide semiconductor equipment