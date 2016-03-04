March 4 Karolinska Development AB :

* Portfolio company Akinion halts further development of AKN-028 due to safety concerns

* Portfolio net fair value will decrease by 78 million Swedish crowns ($9.1 million)

* Halt in development due to a small number of patients experiencing severe liver toxicity Source text for Eikon:

