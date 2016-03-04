UPDATE 1-Drug distributor McKesson's profit beats, shares jump
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
March 4 Karolinska Development AB :
* Portfolio company Akinion halts further development of AKN-028 due to safety concerns
* Portfolio net fair value will decrease by 78 million Swedish crowns ($9.1 million)
* Halt in development due to a small number of patients experiencing severe liver toxicity Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5378 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
* Painkiller Maxigesic has now been approved for sale across most of European Union member countries