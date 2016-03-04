March 4 Alliance Trust Plc

* Total dividend of 12.43 pence, up 0.4 pct on 2014 and representing a yield of 2.4 pct for year

* FY NAV per share of 562.4p, up 2.9 pct

* Assets under administration rose by 32 pct and customer accounts rose by 18 pct

* FY net revenue grew by 7 pct to 13.7 mln stg Further company coverage: