BRIEF-Getting positive result in 2017 will be very difficult - GNB's CEO
* RECEIVING A POSITIVE RESULTS IN 2017 WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT, BUT WE DO NOT GIVE UP - ARTUR KLIMCZAK, CEO, SAID AT PRESS CONFERENCE ON TUESDAY
March 3 Zurich Insurance Group Ag
* Says successful closing of placement of 225 million Swiss franc ($227.11 million) undated subordinated debt
* Says transaction closed chf 25 million above the initial expectation communicated on February 18, 2016 at unchanged conditions Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9907 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
ABIDJAN, May 16 Ivory Coast's banking association on Tuesday lifted an order issued a day earlier for banks to remain closed, a senior association official told Reuters, as a nationwide army mutiny appeared to ease.