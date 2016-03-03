BRIEF-Rai Way files merger plan for incorporation of Sud Engineering
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE MERGER PLAN FOR INCORPORATION OF THE WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY SUD ENGINEERING WAS FILED
March 3 Tronics Microsystems Sa :
* Signs a new industrialisation contract in life sciences
* Announces the signature of an industrialisation contract with an innovative supplier of medical devices for wearable applications
* Collaboration will bring additional potential production revenue of $2.5 mln per year to tronics in the united states, starting in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE MERGER PLAN FOR INCORPORATION OF THE WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY SUD ENGINEERING WAS FILED
* Reported on Monday that its Q1 revenue was 14.6 million zlotys versus 16.3 million zlotys a year ago