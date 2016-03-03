BRIEF-Tangrenshe's controlling shareholder plans investment fund with partners
* Says controlling shareholder plans to set up investment fund worth 500 million yuan ($72.57 million) with partners
March 3 Zeal Network
* MyLotto24 ltd, a fully consolidated minority shareholding of Zeal Network SE, has today received a refund of 9.6 million euros ($10.50 million)from Spanish tax authority
* Payout will have a corresponding positive impact on both total operating performance and EBIT in Zeal's consolidated income statement for year ended Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9145 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Was informed Eagle Seeker acquired a total of 2 million shares of co for an aggregate consideration of HK$6.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: